France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required.

The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted 24 hours before a trip, remains in place.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

