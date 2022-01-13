Europe
France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK
PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required.
The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted 24 hours before a trip, remains in place.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams
