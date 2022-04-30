France promises to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the tribute ceremony for late French actor Michel Bouquet, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said France would step up military and humanitarian support to Ukraine during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, Paris said.

Macron reiterated his "strong concern" over Russia's bombing of Ukrainian cities and the "unbearable situation" in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the French presidency added in its statement.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls it "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michel Rose, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.