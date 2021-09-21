Skip to main content

Europe

France urges Britain to uphold Brexit deals, restore trust

1 minute read

French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune answers journalists as he arrives at a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France's European affairs minister Clement Beaune urged Britain on Tuesday to uphold its side of post-Brexit deals and restore trust.

Beaune said Britain was not properly applying the fisheries part of the EU-UK trade deal or the protocol governing the trading position of Northern Ireland.

"You cannot say that you will uphold the things that suit you and drop those that do not suit the British. So trust, consistency, respect of accords are, I think, essential... but unfortunately are not always there," he told reporters before a meeting of EU counterparts in Brussels.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:38 AM UTC

EU backs France in submarine dispute, asking: Is America back?

European Union foreign ministers expressed support and solidarity with France on Monday during a meeting in New York to discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with Paris in favor of a U.S. and British deal.

Europe
Canaries volcano streams slow down, homes destroyed, thousands flee
Europe
Rivals allege mass fraud as Russian pro-Putin party wins big majority
Europe
Analysis: From Doha, EU limits diplomacy with Taliban to Afghan aid
Europe
UK could provide financial support to CO2 producer