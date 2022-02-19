1 minute read
France urges its citizens to leave Ukraine's Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk
PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France urged its citizens on Saturday to leave the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk without delay after a rise in tensions following Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.
A travel advisory issued on the French foreign ministry's website also suggested French citizens in Ukraine should leave if they do not have urgent business there. read more
Earlier on Saturday, Germany's foreign ministry told German nationals to leave Ukraine. read more
Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage
