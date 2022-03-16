Skip to main content
France wants to end Russia gas and oil imports by 2027-PM Castex

French Prime Minister Jean Castex leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference on Wednesday that France wanted to end its imports of Russian gas and oil by 2027.

As part of that effort, the country will boost its LNG import capacity, he said.

