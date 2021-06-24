Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

France wants EU to resume dialogue with Russia for stability

1 minute read

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"We need a dialogue to defend our interests... it is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent," Macron said on entering an EU summit in Brussels that will discuss the 27-nation bloc's relations with Russia.

"We cannot stay in a purely reactive logic when it comes to Russia," he said. "I hope that we can, with real European unity and coordination, have this ...dialogue."

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:28 PM UTCFranco-German call for Russia summit meets EU resistance

France and Germany called on Thursday for a European Union summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin but met firm resistance from Poland and Baltic countries who distrust the Kremlin.

EuropeEU imposes first broad economic sanctions on Belarus over Ryanair incident
EuropeRussia warns Britain: Do not provoke us again in Black Sea
EuropeKremlin views idea for EU summit with Putin "positively"
EuropeEXCLUSIVE: Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane