France wants EU to resume dialogue with Russia for stability

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"We need a dialogue to defend our interests... it is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent," Macron said on entering an EU summit in Brussels that will discuss the 27-nation bloc's relations with Russia.

"We cannot stay in a purely reactive logic when it comes to Russia," he said. "I hope that we can, with real European unity and coordination, have this ...dialogue."

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.