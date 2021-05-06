Skip to main content

EuropeFrance widens COVID vaccine rollout to 16-17 year olds at high risk of major illness

Reuters
1 minute read

People wait to be given a COVID-19 vaccine in Nice, France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

France has decided to widen its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the country's health ministry on Thursday, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine programme.

The health ministry said this category of 16-17 year olds would be allowed to get the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine from Thursday onwards.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 8:45 AM UTCEU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver, says von der Leyen

The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

EuropeIreland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans
EuropeFrench flotilla stages protest off Jersey in fishing row
EuropeCloser EU military cooperation with U.S., Canada, Norway is quantum leap, Germany says
EuropeAir France-KLM falls further into red as European recovery lags