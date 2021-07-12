France will not allow health workers to work if not vaccinated from COVID-19

A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center installated in front of Paris town hall, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - France will not allow health workers to go to work and will not pay them if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15, the health minister said on Monday.

Speaking on LCI television, Health Minister Olivier Veran said it was vital to impose obligatory measures given how contagious the Delta variant of the virus is.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leslie Adler

