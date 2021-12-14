Skip to main content
France will not take new measures for now over COVID despite Omicron variant - Attal

People wearing face masks walk in Nantes amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - France does not currently plan new restrictive measures to contain the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the threat of the new, highly contagious, Omicron variant of the disease, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

"There are currently around 130 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant", Attal told France info radio, adding the government was constantly monitoring the situation.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

