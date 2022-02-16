France's bill banning hijabs in sports events moves to National Assembly

Supporters of the women soccer team "Les Hijabeuses" gather in front of the city hall in Lille as part of a protest as French Senate examines a bill featuring controversial hijab ban in competitive sports in France, February 16, 2022. The slogan reads "Sport for all". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A draft bill that would ban the wearing of the hijab in sporting competitions will pass on to France's National Assembly after the Senate on Wednesday declined to vote on the legislation.

The bill includes a clause, previously added as an amendment by the conservative-dominated upper house, which stipulates that the wearing “of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited” in events and competitions organised by sports federations.

The move is, however, opposed by the government and its allies in the lower house. The National Assembly has the final vote.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Richard Lough, editing by Tassilo Hummel

