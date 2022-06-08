France's CGT trade union confirms strike action at Paris CDG airport on June 9

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France's CGT trade union said on Wednesday that workers would stage a strike protest at Paris' Charles De Gaulle/Roissy airport, the country's main one, on June 9 to demand better pay and working conditions.

Earlier, France Info radio had reported this strike action would result in the cancellation of 25% of the flights at the airport on Thursday morning.

