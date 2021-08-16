Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Europe

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 10,000 for first time since end June

Healthcare workers adjust medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Monday the total number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 stood at 10,151, going over 10,000 for the first time since June 22.

There were also more patients treated in intensive care units for the disease, with an increase of 56 over 24 hours to 1,908 - more than twice as high than a July 21 low of 859.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alison Williams

