France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - French health authorities said the number of patients hospitalised for COVID-19 were down by 38 over 24 hours, at 20,616, but on a week-on-week basis, that figure was up for the second day running, after declining by that measure since early February.

COVID-19 infections have been on the rise again since early March - with the seven-day moving average of new cases at a six-week high of 110,874 - and, generally, this trend inversion translates into hospital figures with a two-week delay.

Most of the country's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted a few weeks ago.

