France's current rebound of COVID infections should peak soon - health minister

People queue outside the Stade de France stadium opened as a mass vaccination center in Saint-Denis near Paris as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday the current rebound of daily new COVID-19 infections should peak by the end of the month, adding France had been right to lift most restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic.

Tuesday, new cases over 24 hours went beyond the 100,000 limit for the first time since a month, reaching 116,618.

