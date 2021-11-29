France's Darmanin: Ready to hold talks on migrants if Britain serious

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks during a meeting of ministers and officials from Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands and the European Commission in response to cross-Channel migration, in Calais, France, November 28, 2021. Francois Lo Presti/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - France is prepared to talk about migrants with Britain if it wants to hold serious discussions, French interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

Seventeen men, seven women and three teenagers died on Wednesday when their dinghy deflated in the Channel.

The deaths have deepened animosity between Britain and France, already at odds over Brexit.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams

