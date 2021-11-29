Europe
France's Darmanin: Ready to hold talks on migrants if Britain serious
1 minute read
PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - France is prepared to talk about migrants with Britain if it wants to hold serious discussions, French interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.
Seventeen men, seven women and three teenagers died on Wednesday when their dinghy deflated in the Channel.
The deaths have deepened animosity between Britain and France, already at odds over Brexit.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.