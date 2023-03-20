France's government survives a no-confidence motion















PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Monday, after bypassing the lower house last week to push through a deeply unpopular pension reform.

A total of 278 MPs voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, not enough to reach the 287 votes needed to bring down the government.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.