France's government survives a no-confidence motion

French President Macron attends the National Roundtable on Diplomacy in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech during the National Roundtable on Diplomacy at the foreign ministry in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Monday, after bypassing the lower house last week to push through a deeply unpopular pension reform.

A total of 278 MPs voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, not enough to reach the 287 votes needed to bring down the government.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq

