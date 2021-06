PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - France's highest administrative appeals court ruled on Monday that the glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal.

France suspended the glue-trapping of songbirds last year, but had stopped short of abolishing the controversial practice which is criticised as barbaric by bird lovers and banned under European Union regulations.

