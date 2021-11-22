France's intensive care figure for COVID-19 at a seven-week peak

Healthcare workers adjust medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Monday the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 went up by 67 over 24 hours, to 1,409, that figure going above the 1,400 limit for the first time since Sept. 30.

The total number of patients hospitalised for the disease increased by 300 versus Sunday, at 8,338, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.