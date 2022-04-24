France's Le Pen pledges to keep fighting Macron

Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, speaks at the Pavillon d'Armenonville after her defeat in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday that she would keep up the political fight against President Emmanuel Macron in the run-up to June parliamentary elections, as she conceded defeat to the incumbent in France's presidential election.

"The French showed this evening a desire for a strong counterweight against Emmanuel Macron, for an opposition that will continue to defend and protect them," she told supporters after early projections indicated she had lost the election.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Leigh Thomas Editing by Ingrid Melander

