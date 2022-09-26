France's Macron: Armenia and Azerbaijan must resume dialogue

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be re-established.

"Negotiations must resume," Macron made the comments ahead of a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Elysee palace in Paris .

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of opening fire overnight on Friday, breaking a fragile ceasefire agreement that had brought the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet countries since 2020 to a close. read more

