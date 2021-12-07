France's Macron to attend Visegrad group meeting in Budapest Dec 13

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2021. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend on Monday a summit of the four Visegrad countries -- Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia -- the French presidency said on Tuesday.

Macron will meet Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who chairs the Visegrad group, and Hungarian opposition leaders, Macron's office said.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

