Europe

France's Macron to boycott U.N. racism conference on concerns over anti-Semitism

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Defense Council at Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend this year's United Nations' conference aimed at tackling racism, citing concerns over anti-semitism, his office said on Friday.

"Concerned by a history of anti-Semitic remarks made at the U.N. conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year", the Elysee Palace said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthieu Protard

