France's Macron calls Wagner Group 'life insurance of failing regimes' in Africa















PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday described the Russian mercenary Wagner Group as the "life insurance of failing regimes in Africa", in comments made before he visits the continent.

He said that African nations would eventually stop turning to the Wagner Group as they would see that it only sows misery.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Layli Foroudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.