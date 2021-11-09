France's Macron demands acceleration of COVID-19 booster shots

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called for an acceleration of COVID-19 booster shots for elderly and vulnerable citizens and said a third injection would be made available to those aged 50-64 from early December.

Macron, warning of the emergence of a fifth wave of infections in Europe, also urged the small minority of French citizens who are not vaccinated to do so.

"Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated to protect yourselves. Get vaccinated to live normally," Macron said during a televised address.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough and Chris Reese

