France's Macron: discussion on modalities over removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear site

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna pose as they arrive to attend the international conference "Standing With the Ukrainian People" in Paris, France, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that there was an agreement on removing heavy weapons from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and that talks were underway on the modalities around this.

"We managed to protect Chornobyl and our goal is to protect Zaporizhzhia. The coming weeks will be crucial," Macron said, as he arrived to attend an international conference

France is hosting an international conference in Paris to provide urgent aid to help Ukraine get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks