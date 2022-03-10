France's Macron: EU must agree on how fast we can reduce reliance on Russian energy

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not seen) as they deliver a joint statement before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

VERSAILLES, France, March 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the European Union countries needed to agree on the pace at which the bloc could wean itself off Russian fossil fuels.

On the issue of Ukraine's request for a fast-track accession to the EU, Macron, speaking ahead of a summit of European leaders in France, said he thought it was unrealistic to engage in membership negotiations with a country at war.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.