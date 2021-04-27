Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeFrance's Macron expected to announce easing of COVID rules in coming days - minister

Reuters
1 minute read

People, wearing protective face masks, walk past a closed restaurant during the third lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice, France, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard

French President Emmanuel Macron will probably make an announcement on plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions in the next few days, employment minister Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV on Tuesday.

France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, started its third national lockdown at the end of March after suffering a spike in COVID-19 deaths and case numbers.

Macron is hoping the effects of that lockdown, along with an accelerated vaccination campaign, will improve France's COVID-19 figures, which would then allow certain businesses and leisure activities - such as outdoors dining - to reopen in mid May.

French schools reopened on Monday after a three-week closure. Macron has said that while open-air bar and restaurant terraces may reopen in mid-May, indoor venues will not re-open before June, and only in regions where the COVID-19 figures have dropped sufficiently to allow this. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 26, 2021 · 5:25 PM UTCEU sues AstraZeneca over breach of COVID-19 vaccine supply contract

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

EuropeFrench citizens, imams and police pay tribute to slain police worker
EuropeUK denies that Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’
EuropeDenmark to produce COVID-19 vaccines in 2022, PM says

Denmark aims to start producing coronavirus vaccines in 2022, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, adding that a tender would be made public in a few weeks.

EuropeUBS takes unexpected $774 mln Archegos hit, overshadowing Q1 profit beat