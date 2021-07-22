Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

France's Macron to hold cabinet meeting on Pegasus spyware case

2 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a farewell ceremony for the French armed forces chief of staff, General Francois Lecointre at the Invalides monument in Paris, France July 21, 2021. Daniel Cole/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a special cabinet meeting on Thursday morning to discuss investigations into the Pegasus spyware case, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said.

Attal said progress was being made in the investigations after Amnesty International and a group of international media organisations said spyware made and licensed by a company based in Israel was used in hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

"The president will this morning hold a special defence council meeting at the Elysee (palace) on the Pegasus case and on cyber-security", Attal told France Inter radio.

French daily Le Monde has reported that Macron's phone was on a list of potential targets for potential surveillance on behalf of Morocco in the spyware case. read more

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Macron had called for a series of investigations into the case.

"The president is monitoring the case very closely", Attal said.

Morocco has denied buying or using the Pegasus spyware licensed by Israel-based NSO group after Amnesty and the group of 17 international media organisations reported that it had targeted thousands of phone numbers. read more

The company has denied the allegations in the report.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing Dominique Vidalon and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · July 21, 2021 · 11:16 PM UTCCyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Varosha; Turkey defiant

Cyprus appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over plans by Turkish Cypriot authorities to partially reopen an abandoned resort, as Turkey repeated its call for a two-state solution on the island despite international criticism.

EuropeU.S., Germany strike Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal to push back on Russian 'aggression'
EuropeEU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
EuropeGermany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
EuropeHungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide