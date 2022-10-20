France's Macron: important that UK finds stability as soon as possible















BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday it was important that Britain found "stability as soon as possible", as he commented on the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"We want, above all else, stability," Macron told reporters as he arrived at a European Union summit in Brussels.

"On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go," he added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Gareth Jones











