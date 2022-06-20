France's Macron invites political parties to discuss hung parliament-source

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony marking the 82nd anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call of June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes near Paris, France, June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will invite all political parties able to form a group in the new parliament for talks on Tuesday and Wednesday after his camp lost its absolute majority, a source close to Macron said on Monday.

Macron's centrist coalition is under pressure to secure support from rivals to salvage Macron's reform agenda after weekend elections delivered a hung parliament. If it fails, France could face a long spell of political paralysis.

