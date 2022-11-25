France's Macron on McKinsey investigation: prosecutors will do their work















PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris financial prosecutors investigation into the financing of his election campaigns and links with consulting firm McKinsey should proceed and that prosecutors will do their work.

"There must be transparency," Macron told journalists in response to questions about the investigation.

Macron said his presidential campaign accounts have already been checked. He also said that there have been many political attacks linked to the consultancy firm, but that judicial authorities must work in orderly fashion.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Writing by GV De Clercq











