France's Macron: Meeting soon to discuss new European political community

1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting on education at the amphitheater of the Sorbonne University in Paris, France August 25, 2022. Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said there will be a first meeting in Prague in coming weeks to discuss creating a new European political community to address political and security-related challenges facing the continent.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.