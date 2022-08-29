1 minute read
France's Macron: Meeting soon to discuss new European political community
PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said there will be a first meeting in Prague in coming weeks to discuss creating a new European political community to address political and security-related challenges facing the continent.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by John Stonestreet
