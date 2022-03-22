France's Macron mulls food stamps to help poor households cope with Ukraine war fallout

France's President Emmanuel Macron waits for Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at the Elysee Palace, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France March 21, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, currently campaigning for re-election, on Tuesday said he was considering giving special cheques to poor households to compensate for increased food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The war between the two countries, two of the world's top crop producers, paired with a surge in energy prices will lead to a global food crisis, Macron told France Bleu radio.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.