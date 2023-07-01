France's Macron postpones state visit to Germany amid domestic crisis

French President Macron holds a new crisis meeting after third night of riots, in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a government emergency meeting after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed during a traffic stop in Nanterre by a French police officer, at the emergency crisis center of the Interior Ministry in Paris, France, June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany that was to begin on Sunday due to unrest in France, both countries announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes as more than 1,300 people were arrested in France during a fourth night of rioting.

Family and friends of Nahel M, whose shooting by police sparked the unrest, gathered on Saturday for the teenager's funeral in the Paris suburb where he died.

Macron spoke on the phone on Saturday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation, a spokesperson for the German president said.

"President Macron has asked that the planned state visit to Germany will be postponed," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Jason Neely and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next