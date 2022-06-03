France's Macron: Purchasing power, energy bills will be voted by parliament from this summer

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during the second day of a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Two of French President Emmanuel Macron's top-priority policy bills, one on protecting the purchasing power of French citizens and the other aimed at simplifying emergency energy policy measures, will be voted in parliament "from this summer," the president said in an interview published on Friday.

In the joint interview with several regional newspapers, Macron also reiterated his plan to implement his pensions reform, which includes the controversial measure of raising the retirement age to 65, by the summer of 2023.

Reporting by Tangi Salaun, and Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

