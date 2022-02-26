1 minute read
France's Macron reiterates support to Georgia, Moldova
PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has told the presidents of Georgia and Moldova, neighbours of Ukraine in Europe's east, that France would support them "against any tension or destabilisation attempt," the Elysee palace said on Saturday.
"We stand with Moldova and Georgia to defend their sovereignty and security," the Elysee cited Macron as saying in phone calls.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Mark Potter
