France's Macron says he knows the name of his country's next PM

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron, who was just re-elected French president, said on Monday he knew the name of the country's next prime minister, due to succeed Jean Castex.

"(...) I won't tell you here or now, of course," he told journalists asking about his next future Prime Minister during a joint news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nicolas Delame in Paris; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.