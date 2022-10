PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Rishi Sunak on Tuesday on becoming the new UK Prime Minister, and added in a Twitter message that he would look to work with him on common challenges such as the war in Ukraine.

