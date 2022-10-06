France's Macron says he's glad to see Britain's Liz Truss at European summit

Members of the delegations take their seats as British Prime Minister Liz Truss, center left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron, center right, meet on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a "European Political Community" aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was glad British Prime Minister Liz Truss had joined other European leaders in a summit of European Union and non-EU leaders in Prague.

"It's very good to have Liz Truss in Prague," Macron said in a news conference after the inaugural summit of the European Political Community, a brainchild of Macron, which comes after Britain left the EU.

"This is an island, but this island didn't move from the continent," Macron said of Britain. "I really hope this is the beginning of the day after."

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jonathan Oatis

