France's Macron says he's 'reasonably optimistic' ahead of talks with Putin in Moscow

1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting devoted to France's actions in favor of Christians in the Middle East, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool

MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron expressed guarded optimism on Monday ahead of talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at defusing tensions over the Ukrainian crisis.

"I'm reasonably optimistic but I don't believe in spontaneous miracles," Macron told reporters shortly after landing in the Russian capital.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

