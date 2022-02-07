1 minute read
France's Macron says he's 'reasonably optimistic' ahead of talks with Putin in Moscow
MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron expressed guarded optimism on Monday ahead of talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at defusing tensions over the Ukrainian crisis.
"I'm reasonably optimistic but I don't believe in spontaneous miracles," Macron told reporters shortly after landing in the Russian capital.
Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Gareth Jones
