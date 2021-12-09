France's Macron says migration crises show need to strength EU external borders

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a press conference on France assuming EU presidency, in Paris, France, December 9, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France would use its rotating presidency of the European Council to strengthen Europe's ability to control its external borders.

Macron said the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern flank showed the need for action.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams

