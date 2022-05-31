France's Macron says "not excluding anything" about additional EU sanctions against Russia going forward

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media during the second day of a European Union leaders summit, as EU leaders attempt to agree on Russian oil sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said that following a sixth European Union package of sanctions against Russia nothing could be ruled out in terms of additional sanctions in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters following an EU summit in Brussels, he also said he hoped that in the next days and weeks an agreement with Russia could be found for Ukrainian food exports, saying that recent talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents on the matter were a "positive sign".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.