Europe

France's Macron says whether to break up U.S. tech giants is legitimate question

1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a conference at the VivaTech startup and tech event which fifth edition is taking place from June 16 to 19 at the Expo Porte de Versailles, and online, in Paris, France June 16, 2021. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Whether to break up dominant U.S. technology players is a legitimate question, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday at a panel at France's biggest tech show Viva Tech.

Macron on Tuesday outlined an ambitious push for Europe to create 10 technology giants worth 100 billion euros ($121.26 billion) each in valuation by 2030, in a bid to rival U.S. companies that dominate the sector. read more

