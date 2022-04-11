1 minute read
France's Macron says will travel to Ukraine only if trip is "useful"
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was prepared to travel to Kyiv or any other city in Ukraine only if he felt his visit would help in the current crisis.
"I am ready to go anywhere and even to Kyiv if it could be useful, if it would help start a dialogue," Macron told BFM television.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.