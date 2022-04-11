France's Macron says will travel to Ukraine only if trip is "useful"

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, speaks with supporters during a campaign trip in Spezet, France, Avril 5, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was prepared to travel to Kyiv or any other city in Ukraine only if he felt his visit would help in the current crisis.

"I am ready to go anywhere and even to Kyiv if it could be useful, if it would help start a dialogue," Macron told BFM television.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

