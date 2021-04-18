Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeFrance's Macron sees no immediate need for Russia's COVID shot

Reuters
2 minutes read

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a vial of a vaccine after visiting the Delpharm plant in Saint-Remy-sur-Avre, west of Paris, France April 9, 2021. Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID shot is unlikely to play a part in France's efforts to accelerate its vaccination rollout because it does not yet have approval from the European regulator, President Emmanuel Macron said.

France made a slow start to its vaccination campaign, in part due to procurement difficulties and more recently links between the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) shot and rare cases of blood-clotting, but is now finding its stride.

Macron targets vaccinating 20 million adults, nearly a third of France's total population, by mid-May.

"I don't think that the Russian vaccine today is a solution to an acceleration because it will take time to have the authorization of the European agency and it will take time to produce on our continent such a vaccine," Macron told U.S. news network CBS in an interview aired on Sunday.

Asked when France would give 5% of its vaccine doses to poor countries, as Macron has championed, the president did not give a timeframe. However, he said it was critical to fight the virus in Africa and South America to prevent new variants spreading.

Macron said the United States had an important role to play in ensuring COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to developing nations, noting that Washington has pledged $4 billion to the global COVAX vaccine sharing programme.

"We have to accelerate. And this is where I do believe your country has a huge role because you can provide financing," he said.

France has authorised the use of vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech, Moderna (MRNA.O), AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 10:20 AM UTCCzechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 staff from the Russian embassy due to suspicion Russian intelligence services were involved in an arms depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.

Europe'There will be more money': Austria adjusts budget to reflect lockdowns
EuropeEXCLUSIVE Italy risks missing Recovery Plan deadline due to EU concerns, sources say
EuropeGreece says resolving differences with Turkey may be hard, but not impossible
EuropeSpanish police raid factory making 3D-printed weapons

A replica assault rifle, small arms, several gun barrels, two tasers and a machete were among the arsenal seized from a Spanish factory discovered to be producing 3D-printed weapons, police said on Sunday.