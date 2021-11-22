France's Macron: Situation in Guadeloupe is "very explosive"

A man rides his bicycle past a smoking street barricade after violent demonstrations which broke out over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols, in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called the situation on the the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe "very explosive" and said public order must be maintained in the overseas territory.

Violence erupted last week after walkouts organised by the territory's labour unions to challenge local COVID-19 restrictions, such as the mandatory vaccination of health workers, degenerated into civil unrest. read more

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Macron said that Guadeloupe must pursue its vaccination campaign.

