British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron walk after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Britain on Thursday that the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the European Union last December was not renegotiable.

"Nothing is renegotiable, everything must be applied," Macron told a news conference ahead of a summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies due to be hosted by Britain.

