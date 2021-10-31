Skip to main content

France's Macron tells UK's Johnson to respect the rules in fishing row

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron look on in front of the Trevi Fountain during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that London should respect international rules in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, a French presidential adviser said.

"The goal for both the president and the prime minister was to work towards de-escalation," the official told reporters after a private, one-on-one meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.

Macron told Johnson that he expected seriousness and respect between the two men after days of threats and counter-threats over fishing licences, the presidential adviser said.

Reporting by Michel Rose, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Crispian Balmer

