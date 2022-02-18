France's Macron: Ukraine situation worrying, have heard reports of casualties

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at a European Union summit on Friday that the situation in Ukraine remained very worrying, and that he had heard reports coming in of several casualties.

Macron added he had not seen evidence at this stage of any Russian de-escalation regarding Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, marking a dramatic turn in a conflict the West believes Moscow could use to justify an invasion of Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Geert de Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.