France's Macron urges oil firms, unions to strike deal or face requisitions















PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was up to oil companies and their trade unions to reach a deal and put an end to weeks of strikes that have caused severe disruptions in France.

However, he said the government might resort to further requisitions after ordering workers back to work at one site on Wednesday if no solution is found "within the next hours".

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; writing by Michel Rose











